Gamers who prefer using a wired gaming mouse might be interested to know that AGON by AOC has this week introduced a new mouse specifically created for “e-sports enthusiasts and hardcore gamers of FPS and action titles“. The ergonomic mouse features 10 programmable buttons and RGB integration textured thumb rest and high grip surface. The AGM600 gaming mouse also features NVIDIA Reflex technology certification as a stamp of approval for its low latency and ultimate responsiveness.

The AGM600 wired gaming mouse offers a resolution of 16,000 dots per inch resolution, 50 g acceleration, and 400 inches per second tracking accuracy and is equipped with a sensor offering a 1 ms / 1000 Hz polling rate, making sure the connection between the mouse and game is continuous as possible. The design is finished with Kailh switches (rated for 80 million clicks) and a metal scroll wheel for extra durability. The AGON AGM600 gaming mouse will be available later this month from October 2022 priced at £39.99.

AGON AGM600 wired gaming mouse

“Thanks to its ergonomically arched shape, the AGM600 supports “palm” or “claw” grip types for right-handed use. The skin-friendly matte UV-coated protective layer ensures a comfortable feel to the user’s hand, while dual-injected silicone side panels ensure a secure grip to prevent the mouse from slipping out of a gamer’s hand during long gaming marathons on hot summer nights. Teflon feet mats on the bottom of the AGM600 ensure that it is easily maneuverable on different types of mouse mats or surfaces. As a lightweight yet durable mouse, the AGM600 weighs ~115 g (without cable), just the ideal amount to slide easily and remain precise in high-adrenaline situations. With its 1.8 m braided cable for increased durability, the mouse is firmly connected to the PC via USB.”

“The AGM600 also received the NVIDIA Reflex technology certification, underlining its low latency and responsiveness. This also means that when it is connected to a monitor with the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer tool, such as the AGON PRO AG254FG or the AGON PRO AG274QG, it can accurately display the total system latency for each component. In doing so, gamers can identify bottlenecks in their systems and can make sure that they compete at the lowest latency possible.”

Source : AOC : TPU



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals