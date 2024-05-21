New Windows Cocreate AI image creation and editing features

Microsoft has this week announced the launch of its new Copilot PC range of laptops and tablets and has rolled out new features to its Windows operating system with plenty of new artificial intelligent (AI) tools and tweaks. By harnessing the potential of Neural Processing Units (NPUs) and advanced local small language models, Microsoft is seamlessly integrating innovative AI experiences into widely used creative applications such as Windows Cocreate, Paint and Photos. This innovative technology empowers users to generate and refine images in near real-time, drastically simplifying the process of transforming creative concepts into tangible visual masterpieces

Cocreator and Restyle Image: Redefining the Creative Process

Cocreator offers a new AI powered digital art creation application that seamlessly combines the expressive power of ink strokes with the flexibility of text prompts, allowing users to generate new images with unprecedented speed and ease. By using sophisticated diffusion-based algorithms optimized for high-quality output, Cocreator allows artists to iterate and refine their artwork effortlessly, fostering a more fluid and intuitive creative process.

Complementing Cocreator is the Restyle Image feature, which opens up a world of possibilities for reimagining personal photographs. Integrated into the Photos application, Restyle Image offers a collection of pre-set styles, such as the edgy Cyberpunk or the whimsical Claymation, empowering users to transform their cherished memories into visually stunning works of art. With the ability to alter backgrounds and foregrounds, this feature provides endless opportunities for creative experimentation and self-expression.

Windows Cocreate with Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft has made these groundbreaking tools accessible to a wide audience by offering them on Copilot+ PCs. Users can generate an unlimited number of images for free and fine-tune them to their heart’s content, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder creative exploration. The powerful processing capabilities of Copilot+ PCs ensure that these AI-driven tools deliver optimal performance, making creative tasks faster and more efficient than ever before.

To further enhance the creative ecosystem, Microsoft has partnered with Adobe to bring their flagship applications to Copilot+ PCs. Popular tools like Photoshop, Lightroom, and Express are already available, with more advanced applications such as Illustrator and Premiere Pro set to arrive later this summer. This integration ensures that creators have access to a comprehensive suite of tools that leverage the full potential of AI-powered image creation and editing.

AI Powered Creative Tools

Microsoft’s commitment to AI-driven innovation extends beyond image creation and editing, encompassing a wide range of applications that cater to diverse creative interests. For video enthusiasts, DaVinci Resolve Studio harnesses the power of NPU-accelerated Magic Mask to simplify the process of creating stunning visual effects. Similarly, CapCut offers a convenient solution for removing backgrounds from video clips, streamlining the editing workflow.

In the realm of productivity, Cephable enhances adaptive input controls, while LiquidText introduces smarter document annotations, allowing users to interact with their content more intuitively. Music lovers can also benefit from the AI-powered features in djay Pro, which uses NeuralMix technology to deliver high-quality track remixing and manipulation.

As Microsoft continues to push the boundaries of AI-powered image creation and editing, the creative landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. By democratizing access to advanced tools and simplifying complex processes, Microsoft is empowering individuals from all walks of life to unleash their creative potential. Whether you are a professional artist, a hobbyist photographer, or simply someone who appreciates the power of visual storytelling, these AI-driven tools are set to transform the way you create, edit, and share your work.



