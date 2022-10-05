ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF Windows 11 desktop

ASUS has unveiled a new addition to its range of business Windows 11 desktop computers announcing the launch of the new ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF. Designed to deliver “high-performance, enterprise-grade security and management in an ultra-compact and sleek package” says ASUS.

“The compact chassis is slim yet durable, crafted from Steel Electrodeposition Cold Common (SECC). It meets US-military durability (MIL-STD-810H) standards, and is tested for durability to withstand years of daily use and wear-and-tear. To complement the built-to-last construction, the D7 is designed for long-term reliability and performance. “

Windows 11 desktop

“With 100% solid-state capacitors and custom-designed ASUS motherboards, the D7 will have an expected lifespan up to two times greater than traditional capacitors. The D7 can also be connected with up to four external displays, making it a small yet powerful solution for simultaneous data monitoring and multitasking. The D7 features up to an Intel Core i7-12700 processor, with 128 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For more details and full specifications jump over to the official ASUS business website by following the link below.

Source : ASUS



