Windows 10 Start Menu updated by Microsoft in latest Insider Preview Build 20161

Microsoft have released details announcing a new update to the Windows 10 Start Menu providing users with a refreshed design. The Windows 10 Start menu now features a more streamlined design, and Microsoft has removed the solid color backplates behind the logos in the applications list and applies a uniform, partially transparent background to the tiles.

“This design creates a beautiful stage for your apps, especially the Fluent Design icons for Office and Microsoft Edge, as well as the redesigned icons for built-in apps like Calculator, Mail, and Calendar that we started rolling out earlier this year.

This refined Start design looks great in both dark and light theme, but if you’re looking for a splash of color, first make sure to turn on Windows dark theme and then toggle “Show accent color on the following surfaces” for “Start, taskbar, and action center” under Settings > Personalization > Color to elegantly apply your accent color to the Start frame and tiles.

Are you a multitasker? We have exciting news for you! Beginning with today’s build, all tabs open in Microsoft Edge will start appearing in Alt + TAB, not just the active one in each browser window. We’re making this change so you can quickly get back to whatever you were doing—wherever you were doing it.”

For more details on what you can expect from the updates within the latest Insider Preview Build 20161, jump over to the official Windows Blog by following the link below. The new Start Menu is available in the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20161.

Source : Microsoft

