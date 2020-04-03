Windbound open world adventure and survival game

A new trailer has been released this week by Deep Silver for the upcoming new adventure and survival game Windbound, launching on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch during August 2020. “Shipwrecked alone on an uncharted island, explore, adapt and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive. Brave the storm in Windbound, the new survival open-world role-playing game. ”

Features of Windbound include :

– Uncover the Secrets Within – Embark on a personal journey and discover the history of the idyllic Forbidden Islands; each holding the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations.

– Explore As Far As The Eye Can See – Head towards the horizon, advancing across the islands, each with their own diverse wildlife, landscapes and challenges to face.

– Live Off The Land – Scavenge the islands’ untamed terrain for resources that you can use to craft a full range of tools and weapons to hunt wildlife and upgrade your boat. You must set sail when resources become scarce.

– Build Your Perfect Seacraft – Your boat is your key companion on this journey, carefully craft your own custom sailing vessel to take on the treacherous waters, traversing from one island to the next. Design your boat to battle tempestuous winds, monstrous waves, and deadly sea creatures.

Source : WB

