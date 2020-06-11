Windbound adventure game now available to preorder

The Windbound adventure game will be launching in a few months time available to play from August 28th 2020 onwards on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. “Embark on a personal journey and discover the history of the idyllic forbidden islands; each holding the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations.” Windbound is now available to preorder on all three platforms and provides an adventure where you have scavenge the islands untamed terrain for resources.

“The Forbidden Islands are Calling, Unlock their Secrets Shipwrecked alone on an uncharted island, explore, adapt and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive. As Kara, you are a warrior, caught at sea in a fierce storm, adrift from your tribe. Thrown from your boat, at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise.”

“With no boat, no food or tools, just the will and skill to survive, uncover this beautiful island’s rich resources. Craft tools and weapons to hunt and defend yourself against nature itself with its wild and fantastical creatures. Whilst exploring further islands and the scattered ruins across their lands, secrets of the past and glimpses of the future are revealed. Unravel the mystery behind them all and you may find more than just your way home.”

– Your boat is your key companion on this journey, carefully craft your own custom sailing vessel to take on the treacherous waters, traversing from one island to the next.

– Scavenge the island’s untamed terrain for resources that you can use to craft a full range of tools and weapons to hunt wildlife and upgrade your boat. You must set sail when resources become scarce

– Head towards the horizon, advancing across the islands, each with their own wildlife, landscapes and challenges to face.

– Embark on a personal journey and discover the history of the idyllic forbidden islands; each holding the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations.

Pre-order Windbound to receive: Kara’s Ancestral Attire Kara’s Ancestral Oar Kara’s Ancestral Knife

Source : WB

