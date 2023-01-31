Will the Apple Reality Pro AR headset look like this?

Apple’s new AR headset is coming this year, the device is rumored to be called the Apple Reality Pro, and we are looking forward to seeing exactly what this new device looks like.

Freelancer recently held a design contest for people to design the new Apple AR headset and the winner was Ahmed Chenni, a 3D Artist from Algeria, whose design can be seen in the photos above and below.

“Our contests are a great way to crowdsource a range of unique and diverse ideas of virtually anything, whether it’s rumored products or a logo for a business. We’re blown away by the quality of the submissions, particularly the work from Ahmed. Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset is expected to be a high-end device and the winning visualization hits the nail on the head by blending components of Apple’s premium products,” said Marko Zitko, Communications Manager at Freelancer.com.

Apple is expected to make their new Apple Reality Pro AR headset official before their Worldwide Developer Conference which will take place in June, so maybe we could have some sort of official announcement about the device in May.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the device, this is the first of a number of AR and VR devices that Apple is working on. It will be interesting to see what the device looks like, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Ahmed Chenni, Freelancer





