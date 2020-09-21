Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 gaming router $350

The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 is the first WiFi 6 gaming router powered by DumaOS 3.0 gaming software and has this week been unveiled by Netgear expanding their range of WiFi 6 gaming routers. Thanks to the latest WiFi 6 technology, XR1000 is designed specifically to improve performance and reduce network latency when it comes to the gaming environment but will also enhance the overall home networking experience for every connected device, explains Netgear. The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 AX5400 router is now available priced at $350.

“To further boost the gaming experience and give gamers the best gaming connection possible, the DumaOS 3.0 software includes new top features, such as: customizable Geo-Fencing, Ping Heatmap, Application QoS with Bandwidth Allocation, Connection Benchmark, and Traffic Controller. This new Nighthawk Pro Gaming router stands alone with its advanced list of features, which provide optimized control over the network connection while gaming or streaming, ensuring that gameplay can continue uninterrupted.”

New Features powered by DumaOS 3.0:

– Bandwidth Allocation (QoS)—Prioritizes gaming devices and allocates bandwidth per device or application.

– Geo Fencing—Customizes and filters which game servers you play on for an elevated gaming experience. No longer simply a spherical aperture with wasted area, this newly updated feature provides the capability to draw customized shapes with up to 47 angles.

– Ping Heatmap—Pings your favorite game servers to display your connection quality to each server on a World Map.

– Connection Benchmark—Tests your connection’s speed, ping, & performance under peak congestion.

– Traffic Controller—Blocks traffic by device or application on a schedule.

“NETGEAR is pleased to introduce the latest addition to the Nighthawk Pro Gaming Franchise developed to enhance the online gaming experience and provide improved network performance for an entire household of connected devices,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “Nighthawk has long been trusted as a performance line of routers that can be depended on for online gaming. Now with the DumaOS 3.0 software and the ultimate WiFi 6 hardware solution, the network will be equipped to handle the load of multiple streaming screens and gaming platforms without compromising on bandwidth or ping rates.”

