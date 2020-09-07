QNAP High-speed Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 PCIe card for NAS and PC

The new QXP-W6-AX200 unveiled by QNAP this week is a PCIe Gen 2×1 Wi-Fi 6 adapter with an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 module, providing speeds of up to 2400 Mbps. The new antenna design intergrated in the QNAP High-speed Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 PCIe card supports dual band 802.11ax 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, and the multiple angle tilt and magnetic base provides the best signal strength direction and location, says QNAP.

Design to enable QNAP NAS system to become wireless and drop the need for Ethernet cables, the card can be installed in a Windows or Linux PC for faster downloading speeds and low-latency connectivity. When installed in a Windows PC, the QXP-W6-AX200 also provides hand Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Specifications of the Wi-Fi 6 PCIe card :

– QXP-W6-AX200: PCIe 2.0 x1; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Dual Band Dual Concurrent (DBDC), MU-MIMO, max. 2.4 Gbps connection speeds

– Detachable 2Tx2R Antennae with magnetic stand base, a full-height bracket is pre-installed

– 2x half-height low-profile brackets (a standard bracket and a flat bracket for NAS)

– Bluetooth USB cable

– Windows 10 driver CD

“QNAP is devoted to providing affordable high-speed networking solutions for both Ethernet and Wi-Fi environments” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “the QXP-W6-AX200 provides breakthrough Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to enable high-speed backup, file sharing, and other demanding tasks in modern IT environments.” – “The QXP-W6-AX200 is a PCIe Gen 2×1 Wi-Fi 6 wireless adapter with an Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 module that supports the IEEE 802.11ax standard (backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO 2Tx2R, MU-MIMO TX/RX and Bluetooth 5.0. The QXP-W6-AX200 can be installed in a QNAP NAS, or Windows®/Linux® PC to provide fast Wi-Fi 6 connection speeds. The QXP-W6-AX200 can also be used with Wi-Fi 6 router to deploy Wi-Fi 6 network environment. A full-height bracket is pre-installed on the QXP-W6-AX200 and two low-profile brackets are also included.”

