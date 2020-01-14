Which smartphone was the most durable in 2019 (Video)

If you are wondering which was the most durable smartphone in 2019 then we have a great video from Zack at JerryRigEverything.

We featured a number of Zack’s durability test videos on the site last year and this latest video gives us a look at which handset was the most durable out of all the ones he tested.

As we can see from the video the most durable handset out of all the devices he tested was the Google Pixel 3a and the least durable was the Redmi Note 7. It will be interesting to see how things change in 2020 and which devices end up being the most durable.

Source & Image Credit JerryRigEverything

