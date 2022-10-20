What’s new in watchOS 9.1 Release Candidate

Apple released a number of new betas this week, this includes watchOS 9.1 Release Candidate, iOS 16.1 Release Candidate, macOS 13 Ventura Release Candidate, and iPadOS 16.1 Release Candidate.

We have already seen some videos of the new iOS 16.1 software and now we get to find out more details about the watchOS 9.1 update in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Apple Watch with this software update. You can see the full release notes for the watchOS 9.1 software from Apple below.

This update includes improvements for your

Apple Watch.

– Battery life extended during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking Workouts with the ability to reduce the frequency of heart rate and GPS readings on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra

– Music can download while Apple Watch is off charger using Wi-Fi or cellular

– Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

This update also includes bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 9.1 Release Candidate is now available for developers to try out, we are expecting the final version of the software next week along with iOS 16.1.

Apple has confirmed that iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura are coming on the 24th of October and it is possible that we will get watchOS 9.1 and iOS 16.1 on the same day.

