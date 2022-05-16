What’s new in watchOS 8.6 RC (Video)

Last week Apple released a number of Release Candidate software to developers, this included watchOS 8.6 RC, iOS 15.5 RC, macOS Monterey 12.4 RC, iPadOS 15.5 RC and tvOS 15.5 RC.

We previously saw some videos of the new iOS 15.5 RC for the iPhone and now we have a video of watchOS 8.6 RC for the Apple Watch.

The watchOS 8.6 RC or Release Candidate is basically the final beta version of the software that should be released to everyone. This is assuming that there are no issues with this beta that need to be addressed.

If there are any issues then Apple may release a second Release Candidate before the final version, although we are expecting the final version of watchOS 8.6 to be released this week.

We can expect iOS 15.5, macOS Monterey 12.4, iPadOS 15.5 and tvOS 15.5 at the same time, as soon as we get some details on when all of these new software updates will land, we will let you know.

Apple are holding their Worldwide Developer Conference early next month, it takes place between the 6th and the 10th of June. We can expect to see previews of the next major software releases, these will include watchOS 9, iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and a new version of macOS Monterey.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

