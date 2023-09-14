What’s new in watchOS 10 Release Candidate (Video)

Earlier we got to see a video of the new iOS 17 Release Candidate and now we get to find out more details about the new watchOS 10 Release Candidate software that Apple released to developers recently.

Apple also released iPadOS 17 Release Candidate for the iPad, tvOS 17 Release Candidate for the Apple TV, and HomePodOS 17 Release Candidate for the HomePod at the same time and now we get to find out more details about watchOS 10.

The video below from Half Man Half TEch gives us a look at the new watchOS 10 Release Candidate, assuming that no issues are found in this beta, then this should be the final version that is released to everyone.

The upcoming watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch introduces the Smart Stack feature, a customizable way to arrange and display widgets. Users can select up to eight widgets, and the watch will cycle through these widgets based on individual usage habits. This provides a streamlined way to quickly access relevant information without needing to sift through multiple widgets.

Beyond Smart Stack, watchOS 10 boasts several additional enhancements. These include a redesigned Control Center, an improved fitness tracking mechanism, real-time Functional Threshold Power (FTP) measurement during exercise sessions, and unparalleled customization and management options for your device.

Apple will release their watchOS 10 software update next Monday the 18th of September, they will also release iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17 and HomePodOS 17 at the same time, they will also launch their new Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 next week.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



