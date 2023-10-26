What’s new in watchOS 10.1 (Video)

Apple recently released watchOS 10.1 for the Apple Watch, they also released a range of other updates, including iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, tvOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1 and we previously saw a video of iOS 17.1 in action.

Now we have another video, this one is from Brandon Butch and it gives us a look at the new watchOS 10.1 software and the changes and new features that are coming to the Apple Watch with this update.

As we can see from the video this update brings some new features to the Apple Watch, it also includes some performance improvements and bug fixes as well. Including improved battery life as this update reportedly improves battery life by fixing a drain issue that occurred when only the iPhone or Apple Watch was updated.

The watchOS 10.1 software update also includes the new Double tap feature for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, the Double Tap gesture is another significant addition. This intuitive gesture allows users to perform primary actions within apps and notifications swiftly. For instance, you can double-tap to respond to messages via voice dictation or to play/pause music. It’s a feature that enhances the user experience by making interactions quicker and more natural.

Plus support for Name Drop, this featureenables seamless transfer of contact information between Apple Watches or between an Apple Watch and an iPhone. If you’ve ever found it cumbersome to share contact details, this feature is a game-changer. It’s compatible with Series 7, Apple Watch SE2, and newer models.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



