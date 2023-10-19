What’s new in watchOS 10.1 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple recently released watchOS 10.1 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch, at the same time they also released iOS 17.1 Release Candidate, tvOS 17.1 Release Candidate, macOS Sonoma 14.1 Release Candidate, iPadOS 17.1 Release Candidate at the same time.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 17.1 software in action and now we have another video of watchOS 10.1 Release Candidate, this new video from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at what is new in the latest version of Apple’s watchOS software.

As we can see from the video the new watchOS 10.1 software comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, it also brings some new features to the Apple Watch, one of the new features is the new Name Drop which has now been enabled in this update. This allows you to share details with another person on their Apple Watch or iPhone.

Apple has also fixed issues related to the new weather complication on the Apple Watch and this update has also addressed some of the battery performance issues that were present in the previous beta versions, these have now been fixed.

The new watchOS 10.1 software update is expected to be released next Tuesday the 24th of October, we can also expect iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, tvOS 17.1 and macOS Sonoma 14.1 at the same time. The new beta is now available for developers and public beta testers to download.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



