What’s New in SmartThings: Samsung Just Dropped a Major Update

Samsung’s SmartThings platform has taken a significant leap forward with its latest update, introducing innovative features designed to enhance the AI-powered smart home experience. With a focus on personalization, automation, and seamless connectivity, SmartThings now integrates with Samsung Health to create smarter sleep environments, expands its Calm Onboarding feature for easier device setup, and supports the latest Matter 1.4 standard for broader compatibility.

The integration with Samsung Health is particularly noteworthy as it allows users to optimize their sleep environment by analyzing factors like temperature, humidity, and light intensity. Paired with Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring, SmartThings can now automatically adjust home settings based on sleep and wake times, ensuring a restful night and a refreshing morning. This innovative feature demonstrates how AI can be leveraged to improve not only convenience but also the overall well-being of users by promoting healthier sleep habits.

Moreover, the expanded Calm Onboarding feature simplifies the process of setting up new devices, even for those from third-party manufacturers. By providing step-by-step instructions through the SmartThings app, users can easily integrate their devices into the smart home ecosystem without the need for extensive technical knowledge. This user-friendly approach encourages the adoption of smart home technology by making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Enhanced Automation with SmartThings Routines

The update also brings greater flexibility to SmartThings routines, allowing users to schedule automations on a weekly, monthly, or annual basis. Whether it’s dimming the lights for a cozy movie night or setting the TV to turn on the news every morning, these routines make daily life more convenient. Additionally, Samsung TV Plus integration on 2025 Samsung TV models allows users to include entertainment preferences in their routines, ensuring they never miss their favorite shows.

The ability to customize routines based on individual preferences and schedules is a testament to the adaptability of SmartThings AI. By learning from user behavior and offering personalized suggestions, the platform can anticipate needs and automate tasks accordingly. This level of intelligence not only saves time but also creates a more intuitive and seamless smart home experience.

Furthermore, the support for the latest Matter 1.4 standard opens up new possibilities for device compatibility. With the ability to connect to a wider range of devices, including energy management devices like water heaters and solar power devices, SmartThings enables users to create a more comprehensive and efficient smart home ecosystem. This commitment to interoperability ensures that users can choose from a diverse selection of devices without worrying about compatibility issues.

Pricing and Availability

The latest SmartThings update is available globally and is compatible with a wide range of Samsung and third-party devices. Users can access the new features through the SmartThings app, which is free to download on Android and iOS devices. For those looking to purchase SmartThings-compatible devices, Samsung.com offers seamless integration with the Calm Onboarding feature, simplifying the setup process.

The global availability of the SmartThings update demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to making smart home technology accessible to users worldwide. By offering a free app and compatibility with a wide range of devices, SmartThings ensures that users can enjoy the benefits of a connected home regardless of their location or budget.

Specifications

Explore More Smart Home Innovations

For those interested in further enhancing their connected living experience, SmartThings also offers features like voice message broadcasting through connected speakers and energy-efficient device management. Whether you’re new to smart home technology or a seasoned user, SmartThings continues to push the boundaries of innovation, making everyday life more intuitive and connected.

As the smart home industry continues to evolve, SmartThings remains at the forefront, constantly introducing new features and integrations that cater to the diverse needs of its users. With its commitment to AI-powered innovation, seamless connectivity, and user-friendly design, SmartThings is poised to transform the way we interact with our homes, creating a more intelligent, efficient, and personalized living space.

Source Samsung



