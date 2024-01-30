What’s new in macOS Sonoma 14.4 (Video)

We heard earlier that Apple had released a new beta to developers for the Mac in the form of macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 1. In the ever-evolving world of Apple’s software updates, the latest buzz surrounds the release of macOS Sonoma 14.4 Beta 1. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us more details on exactly what is included in the latest beta of Apple’s macOS.

The macOS Sonoma 14.4 Beta 1 is not just a minor tweak but a substantial update, weighing in at 3.44 GB. It follows on the heels of macOS 14.3 and arrives alongside updates for other Apple devices, including Watch 10.4 Beta 1, iOS 17.4 Beta 1, iPadOS, and tvOS. If you are wondering about the update path, users on macOS versions 11 to 12.3.1 need to update to macOS 12.4 before they can leap to 14.4.

In a surprising move, Apple has removed certain wallpapers, specifically those designed for the latest iMacs and MacBook Pros. This isn’t a first for Apple, as they’ve previously pulled wallpapers in beta versions, only to reintroduce them in the final release. So, if you’re missing those visuals, hang tight – they might make a comeback.

You will be pleased to know that the update is not all about subtractions. It introduces fresh emojis, like a head-shaking emoji and a zesty lime emoji, among others, adding more expressive flair to your digital conversations. The family icons get a makeover too, giving a fresh look to familiar graphics.The ‘Listen Now’ tab in Apple Music undergoes a rebranding, now known as ‘Home’. This subtle name change hints at a more personalized and central experience. The Podcasts app, while maintaining its core functionality, gets a slight aesthetic upgrade, enhancing the user experience.

If you’re a user in Germany, here’s something to be excited about. You can now summon Siri with just the phrase “Siri”, in addition to the customary “Hey Siri”. This simplification could be a game-changer in how we interact with our devices.

The Clock app borrows from iOS’s repertoire, adding new ringtones like ‘Valley’ and expanding its classic collection. This addition should bring a refreshing change to how you wake up or get reminded.

The update addresses a crashing issue with Finder, which is a relief for many. However, be aware of new quirks like extended installation times, crashes in the Weather app on Intel-based Macs, and glitches with third-party emojis in Messages.

As enticing as these new features are, remember that this is still a beta release. It’s unstable and not recommended for your primary device. The expected timeline for the public release is around the first or second week of March, along with the new iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 updates.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



