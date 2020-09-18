What’s new in iPadOS 14 (Video)

s

Apple released iOS 14 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14 for the iPad this week, we have already seen a couple of videos of iOS 14 and now we get to have a good look at iPadOS 14.

iPadOS 14 comes with some additional features which are specific to the iPad and the video below from Zollotech gives us a good look at these.

As we can see from the video there are lots of new features available on the iPad with iPadOS 14, including an updated home screen with new widgets and more.

The latest version of Apple’s iPadOS is now available to download for the iPad, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

