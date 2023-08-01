What’s new in iOS 17 Public Beta 2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17 public beta 2 to public beta testers, they also released iPadOS 17 public beta 2 at the same time and now we get to find out more details about what is included in this new beta.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 17 Public Beta 2 software and its range of features, Let’s find out some more information on what is included in this new beta.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the new iOS 17 public beta software including the Live Voicemail feature that will transcribe your voicemails on your iPhone screen in real-time, this then gives you the option to answer the call if you want to. There are many more new features and design changes coming to the iPhone with this update.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 17 software update in September along with the new iPhone 15, we should also get iPadOS 17 at the same time and also watchOS 10 and a new Apple Watch as well. As soon as we get some detail on a possible release date we will let you know. The new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 public betas are now available to download, you will need to register for Apple’s public beta program to try the software out.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



