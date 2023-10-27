What’s new in iOS 17.2 beta 1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17.2 beta 1 to developers, they also released watchOS 10.2 beta 1, macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 1, and iPadOS 17.2 beta 1 at the same time. So far these new betas have been made available to developers, we are also expecting them to be made available to public beta testers in the future.

Now we have a video from Brandon Butch that gives us a look at the iOS 17.2 beta 1 and we get to find out what new features and changes Apple has included in the latest beta release.

As we can see from the video, there are a number of new features included in the iOS 17.2 software, this includes Contact Key Verification in messaging, updates for Apple Music, the new Journal app, and more.

One of the standout additions in this update is the Journal app. This isn’t just another note-taking application; it goes a step further by using on-device intelligence to provide journaling suggestions. Imagine this: you’re back from a trip, and the app suggests you jot down your experiences, influenced by the photos you’ve taken or the music you’ve been listening to. The Journal app aims to make reflective writing more interactive and personalized.

Initially previewed in December of last year, the Contact Key Verification feature has made its way into this update. This functionality enables you to manually verify your contacts when messaging by comparing unique verification codes. It’s another layer of security that complements the end-to-end encryption Apple already provides.

We are expecting Apple to release their IOS 17.2 software sometime in November, as soon as we get some details on when the update will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals