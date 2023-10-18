What’s new in iOS 17.1 Release Candidate (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 17.1 Release Candidate for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17.1 Release Candidate, tvOS 17.1 Release Candidate, macOS Sonoma 14.1 Release Candidate, and watchOS 10.1 Release Candidate at the same time.

The new iOS 17.1 Release Candidate has been released a week after the previous beta, assuming that there are no issues in the Release Candidate, this should be the version that is released to everyone.

Now we have a video from Brandon Butch that gives us a look at the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 17.1 software, let’s find out some more information on what Apple has included in this new release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17.1 software update, including updates to AirDrop, now with file transfers via both WiFi and mobile data. This eliminates the necessity for physical proximity during transfers. Moreover, the NameDrop functionality has been extended to enable interaction between the iPhone and Apple Watch. Updates to Apple Music have also been rolled out, offering users the ability to mark songs, playlists, and other media as favorites.

This update also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements as well and it is expected to be released next Tuesday the 24th of October, as soon as we get some more details about the release date, we will let you know.

