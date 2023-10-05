What’s new in iOS 17.1 beta 2 (Video)

Yesterday we heard that Apple has released iOS 17.1 beta 2 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17.1 beta 2 for the iPad, watchOS 10.1 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 17.1 beta 2 for the Apple TV, and macOS 14.1 beta 2 for the Mac.

Now we have a new video from Brandon Butch that gives us a look at the new iOS 17.1 beta 2 software and its range of features, lets find out some more details on what is included in the update.

As we can see from the video there are some new features in this update, in the first beta custom ringtones were removed, and they are now back in the second beta of iOS 17.1.

There are also some updates to the StandBy Mode in this new beta, this includes a more simplified display section, offering more control over the Always-On Display and Night Mode settings.

There are also some changes to the Music App and Playlists and there is also the new Double Tap gesture for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in this updated beta of iOS 17.1.

As this is only the second beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting this to happen sometime around the end of October or November.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



