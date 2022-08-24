What’s new in iOS 16 Beta 7 (Video)

Apple has released a range of new betas this week, this includes iOS 16 Beta 7 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.1 beta 1 for the iPhone, and watchOS 9 beta 7 for the Apple Watch.

The new iOS 16 software will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and now we get to find out more details about what is included in this new beta.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 16 beta 7 and the range of features that are included in the latest beta release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features included in this new beta of iOS 16, this includes the new Lock Screen and also a new range of widgets for the Lock Screen, and more.

Apple will release iOS 16 in September along with their new iPhone 14 smartphones, iPadOS 16.1 will be released at a later date, probably sometime in October.

There will be four new iPhones this year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We are also expecting to see the new Apple Watch in September, there will be two new models, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

