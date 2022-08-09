What’s new in iOS 16 Beta 5 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16 Beta 5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16 beta 5 for the iPad and now we get to find out what is new in these latest releases.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 16 software update and the new features coming to the iPhone. Some new features in this fifth beta of iOS 16 were not present in the fourth beta, let’s find out more about the latest release.

The new iOS 16 beta 5 and iPadOS 16 beta 5 are now available for developers to try out, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta this week.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16 to the iPhone in September, it will be released at the same time as the new iPhone 14 range.

The new iPadOS 16 updates will apparently land a month later in October, along with some new iPad, we can also expect macOS Ventura at the same time along with some new Macs.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 software updates will land, we will let you know.

