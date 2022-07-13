What’s new in iOS 15.6 Release Candidate (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iPadOS 15.6 Release Candidate for the iPad and iOS 15.6 Release Candidate for the iPhone.

These are basically the final developer beta versions of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, assuming that no issues are found with the Release Candidate versions, then this is the exact same software that will be released to everyone.

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 mainly come with some bug fixes and performance improvements, there are some minor new features. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at what is new in the iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 RC software.

﻿

As we can see from the video there are some new features and a range of updates headed to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 15.6and iPadOS 15.6.

Here is what is coming to the iPhone with this update.

OS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates.

– TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

– Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

– Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

The new iOS 15.6 Release Candidate is now available for developers to try out, it is available to download from Apple’s developer website.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 next week, as soon as we get some details on exactly when it will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals