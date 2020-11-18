What’s new in iOS 14.3 beta 2 (Video)

The new iOS 14.3 beta 2 and iPadOS beta 2 has been released to developers and public beta testers and it brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of the new features and changes that are coming to the iPhone and iPad.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in this beta release of iOS 14.3, including support for the new ProRAW feature for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max smartphones.

As this is only the second beta in the series it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting Apple to release iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 some time in December, as soon as we get some details on the release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

