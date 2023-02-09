What’s new in Android 14 Developer Preview 1 (Video)

Yesterday Google released Android 14 Developer Preview 1 to developers and now we bet to find out some more details on what is included in this release.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of the new features and changes that are coming to Android devices with this update.

Android 14 builds on the work done in Android 12L and 13 to support tablets and foldable form factors. To help you build apps that adapt to different screen sizes, we’ve created window size classes, sliding pane layout, Activity embedding, and box with constraints and more, all supported in Jetpack Compose. With every release, our goal is to make it easier for you to optimize your app across all Android surfaces.

To help streamline getting your apps ready we have updated our app quality guidance for large screens, and provided additional learning opportunities around building for large screens and foldables. The large screen gallery contains proven design patterns along with design inspiration around the markets that your app supports such as social and communications, media, productivity, shopping, and reading apps.

You can find out more details about the new Android 14 Developer Preview 1 over at Google’s website, the new developer beta is now available to download.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





