Western Digital iNAND EU521 Fast UFS 3.1 storage unveiled for 5G devices

Western Digital has this week unveiled its new embedded Universal Flash Storage (UFS) in the form of the iNAND MC EU521 designed to provide 5G devices with enhanced storage for the UFS 3.1 standard. Western Digital is among the first in the industry to deliver commercial storage solutions optimised for UFS 3.1 5G applications and capabilities.

“Smartphones now demand more performance and capacity as they often serve as the primary computing device for everything from streaming video, playing music, gaming and photography, to payments and mapping,” said senior vice president and general manager, Huibert Verhoeven, Western Digital’s Automotive, Mobile and Emerging business unit. “The SLC caching in the iNAND EU521 with Write Booster offers users several key performance improvements that when coupled with 5G are expected to bring faster movie downloads than ever before. This, and other capabilities make the EU521 a great option for today’s mobile equipment manufacturers.”

“Western Digital’s implementation of the new JEDEC storage standard, UFS 3.1, provides 5G applications with added write capability and improved caching will help smartphones deliver higher speed downloads, accelerate large file ‘saves’ and support other data-intense applications,” said Craig Stice, senior director, Memory and Storage at Omdia, a global technology research leader, established following the merger of the research brands of Informa Tech (Ovum, Heavy Reading and Tractica) and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio. “Western Digital’s effort to meet the standard quickly is intended to give mobile device equipment manufacturers a market-ready solution to choose from.”

– Highest Performance – Ready for 5G devices, the MC EU521 features a fast UFS 3.1 interface, industry leading turbo Sequential Write with SmartSLC Gen 6 and increased Read performance

– 96-layer 3D NAND – The MC EU521 is the 3rd generation 96L 3D NAND embedded flash device designed and developed by Western Digital

– Scalability & Design Flexibility – Capacities from 128GB up to 256GB in a small form factor, allowing for design flexibility and scalability; compatible with a wide range of host and JEDEC compliant devices

Source : Western Digital

