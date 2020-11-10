Western Digital DC ZN540 NVMe SSD, 2TB WD Blue SN550 variant introduced

This week Western Digital has unveiled two new additions to its range of zoned storage options announcing the availability of the new WD Ultrastar DC ZN540 ZNS NVMe SSD for designing a more efficient data center storage tier with competitive TCO and the Western Digital IX SN530 Industrial SSD designed for the “extreme environments of industrial and automotive applications” says Western Digital.

The IX SN530 NVMe SSD has been created for the extreme temperature, performance, high-endurance applications and delivers a 20G operating vibration specification and is available in compact M.2 2230 or M.2 2280 form factors with capacity points from 85 GB to 2 TB with SLC versions being made available during January 2021.

The award-winning WD Blue portfolio now offers its popular WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD in a 2 TB drive, bringing a higher-capacity NVMe solution to content creators, including graphic designers, animators, videographers, architects and software developers. Whether creating digital art, using CAD software or in post-production, the WD Blue SN550 NVMe SSD delivers over four times the speed of Western Digital’s fastest SATA drives.

“The amount of data created over the next three years will be more than the data created over the past 30 years, according to IDC. Billions of connected systems will generate a myriad of contextualized data sets from smart video to consumer and sensor data, which must be captured, transformed and analyzed to bring value to industries, businesses and people. Legacy architectures cannot keep up with today’s data-intensive environments. The challenge is how to efficiently and cost-effectively build the data infrastructure that will keep up with data demands of the zettabyte-scale era. Storage is critical and fundamental to creating these new architectures and extracting value from data.”

The WD Blue SN550 2 TB is available now to purchase from select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system integrators worldwide priced at $250.

Source : WD

