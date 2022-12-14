S Simder 10 in 1 welder and cutter hits Kickstarter from $499

Makers, mechanics and crafters looking for a portable welder and cutter might be interested in a new system that provides 10 in 1 functionality. Combining a Pulse MIG and plasma cutter and a small yet powerful portable solution for under $500. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with 43 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $499 or £405 (depending on current exchange rates).

“S Simder has been a leader in the welding industry for years, and this trend continues with our latest innovation – the S Simder SD-4050 Pro 10-in-1 welder. With over 150 thousand sales on the Amazon platform since 2017, consumer feedback revealed that pulse MIG and high frequency start TIG Welding functions were some of their most requested features. With these advanced capabilities now featured on the machine, any project can be welded effortlessly with ease!”

Welder and cutter

“Take your welding skills to the next level with S Simder SD-4050 Pro! This innovative welder is a one-stop shop, offering a wide range of functions for all your major welding needs. Elevate any project you tackle, or simply hone your craft — from home repairs to professional jobs, this machine has got you covered.”

If the S Simder crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the S Simder welder and cutter project check out the promotional video below.

“Don’t dream of it – make all your welding ideas a reality. With this incredible all-in-one machine, you can accomplish most of your tasks with precision and ease! This all-in-one machine provides superior results for a range of welding, cutting, MIG or TIG tasks. In no time at all, take on metal fabrication and repair jobs that used to require multiple tools. Unleash ultimate productivity today with the help of a single amazing tool: The SD-4050 Pro.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the welder and cutter, jump over to the official S Simder crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





