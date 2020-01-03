Weird West Wild West game being created by co-creators of Dishonored and Prey

Co-creators of Dishonored and Prey are currently in the process of creating a dark fantasy, Wild West simulator aptly named ‘Weird West’. Check out the reveal trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from veteran developers Julien Roby and Raphael Colantonio who are creating the immersive simulation.

“Survive and unveil the mysteries of the Weird West through the intertwined destinies of its unusual heroes in an immersive sim from the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey. Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.”

At the current time no release date has been set for Weird West but a wish listing page has been set up on Steam via the link below.

Source: Steam

