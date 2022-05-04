WEIRD Al Yankovic Story film starring Daniel Radcliffe

A new trailer has been released this week for the new film Weird The Al Yankovic Story, an upcoming American biographical comedy film directed by Eric Appel from a screenplay he co-wrote with the film’s subject, “Weird Al” Yankovic and starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic. The film will be launching on Roku and stars Radcliffe together with Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson.

“…’Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time…”

“…from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle…”

“In 2010, Funny or Die released a fake trailer for Weird The Al Yankovic Story, a biographical drama film directed by Eric Appel and starring Aaron Paul as musician “Weird Al” Yankovic. Additional co-stars in the three-minute trailer included Yankovic, Olivia Wilde, Gary Cole, Mary Steenburgen, and Patton Oswalt.

On January 18, 2022, a real film of the same name was announced with Daniel Radcliffe set to star in the title role. The film was directed and executive produced by Appel from a screenplay he co-wrote with Yankovic.”

