Weathery compact weather station hits Kickstarter

Weathery is a small compact weather station capable of providing weather forecasts from anywhere in the world in the form of easy to read icons. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about Weathery which is launched via Kickstarter this month and is now available to back with earlybird pledges starting from just $20 offering a 50% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes well and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during July 2020.

“We check the weather before we go out. It can rain or the air can be bad. But we can be in trouble when we can’t check the weather often, or even forget it although we saw it. When you wake up in the morning and get ready to go out, we forget the importance of the weather. Weathery is a weather forecaster only for you to be very useful tool to remind you of the weather where you can see.”

“In fact, we forget it easily because there are fewer days when we are having trouble due to the weather. But if it rains, our favorite clothes and shoes get dirty and we catch a cold when we walk around without an overcoat in sudden cold weather. When I didn’t check the weather, or when I forgot, if I had a secretary to help me, I wouldn’t have a mishap about losing my favorite clothes on a rainy day without an umbrella, right?”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals