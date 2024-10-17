Western Digital Launches Massive 32 TB HDD

Western Digital announced the launch of it UltraSMR and CMR HDDs, pushing the limits of data storage capacity. With up to 32 TB capacity in its UltraSMR drives and up to 26 TB in its ePMR CMR HDDs, Western Digital continues to assert its leadership in the enterprise and hyperscale storage markets. Designed to meet the needs of hyperscalers, cloud service providers (CSPs), and enterprises, these new HDDs address the growing demands for cost-effective, large-scale data storage solutions.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, such as energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording (ePMR), OptiNAND, and an innovative 11-disk design, these HDDs are engineered to optimize storage efficiency and total cost of ownership (TCO). Whether it’s handling data generated by AI or supporting data-intensive applications in enterprises, Western Digital’s new drives offer unparalleled capacity, reliability, and performance.

Key Takeaways : Western Digital ships industry-leading UltraSMR HDDs with up to 32 TB and ePMR CMR HDDs with up to 26 TB.

Energy-assisted PMR (ePMR) and OptiNAND technology are at the core of these drives’ superior capacity and reliability.

The drives feature a world-first 11-disk design, maximizing storage efficiency for hyperscalers and enterprises.

HDDs play a critical role in the AI data cycle, handling data storage and retrieval for AI-driven processes.

The Ultrastar DC HC690 UltraSMR and Ultrastar DC HC590 CMR HDDs reduce TCO and are ideal for data-intensive environments.

Western Digital’s Ultrastar Data60 and Data102 storage platforms further support scalable, high-density storage needs.

AI Data Cycle

The storage industry is undergoing a significant transformation as AI systems evolve and data volumes skyrocket. Western Digital’s new HDDs are positioned at the heart of this revolution, addressing the growing need for efficient storage in the AI Data Cycle. This cycle encompasses both the input phase, where data is gathered and ingested, and the output phase, where AI-generated content is stored. As the complexity of AI models increases, so does the volume of data that must be processed, stored, and retrieved with precision and speed.

Hard disk drives (HDDs) remain integral to this ecosystem due to their cost-effectiveness and high capacity, making them the preferred choice for hyperscalers and enterprises. Western Digital’s 32 TB UltraSMR and 26 TB CMR HDDs ensure that vast amounts of AI-related data can be handled efficiently, with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). The company’s commitment to innovation in HDD technology continues to provide solutions that meet the demands of today’s data-intensive environments.

32 TB UltraSMR and 26 TB CMR HDDs

Western Digital’s newest UltraSMR and CMR HDDs are powered by a suite of technological advancements that set them apart from their competitors. At the core of these innovations is energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording (ePMR) technology, which enhances the reliability and performance of the drives by improving the precision of data writing processes. Alongside ePMR, the OptiNAND architecture plays a crucial role by embedding NAND flash to enhance the performance and reliability of HDDs, especially in data-intensive operations.

One of the most notable features of these new drives is the world’s first commercially available 11-disk platform, which allows for an unprecedented increase in storage density without sacrificing reliability. This 11-disk design, combined with Western Digital’s ArmorCache and triple-stage actuator (TSA) technologies, ensures that both UltraSMR and CMR HDDs offer superior capacity and performance. These enhancements enable hyperscalers and enterprises to maximize their storage efficiency while maintaining seamless integration with existing infrastructure.

The 32 TB Ultrastar DC HC690 UltraSMR HDD, with its ability to deliver up to 257 MiB/s in sequential performance, and the 26 TB Ultrastar DC HC590 CMR HDD, boasting a transfer rate of up to 288 MiB/s, are both designed for demanding data storage environments. They consume as little as 5.5 W and 5.6 W power when idle, respectively, making them energy-efficient solutions for large-scale storage deployments.

Hyperscale Storage with Ultrastar Platforms

In addition to the new HDDs, Western Digital has announced that these drives will be integrated into its Ultrastar Data60 and Data102 hybrid storage platforms. These platforms are designed to meet the storage needs of modern data centers, private clouds, and big data analytics environments, providing flexible configurations with the capacity to accommodate up to 60 or 102 HDDs. When fully populated, the platforms offer a raw capacity of up to 3.26 PB, delivering a scalable and efficient solution for enterprise and hyperscale environments.

The Ultrastar platforms are equipped with advanced technologies such as IsoVibe, which minimizes vibration-induced errors, and ArcticFlow, which optimizes airflow for improved cooling. These features are critical for maintaining the performance and reliability of the drives in high-density storage setups, ensuring that data is stored securely and accessed quickly when needed.

The introduction of the 26 TB WD Gold SATA HDDs also highlights Western Digital’s focus on providing versatile storage solutions for system integrators and resellers. With a five-year limited warranty and a projected mean time between failures (MTBF) of 2.5 million hours, these drives offer a reliable storage option for enterprises handling heavy, continuous read-write workloads.

Western Digital’s latest offerings push the boundaries of storage capacity and efficiency, the company is delivering solutions that enable enterprises to keep pace with the exponential growth of data, ensuring that their data storage infrastructure remains cost-effective, scalable, and reliable.



