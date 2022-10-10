UniWave 200 creates renewable clean energy from wave swell

As ways of creating clean energy become more and more important, scientists and researchers are developing new methods of generating renewable energy from the ocean. One such way is using wave swell also known as blowhole wave energy to generate power. One search project has been generating reliable clean energy for Australia’s King Island for the last 12 months and takes the form of the aptly named UniWave 200. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the construction of the wave swell units, that channel waves into the unit to force air to spin a turbine to generate electricity.

The 200-kilowatt prototype wave swell renewable energy project has reported excellent results that exceed the companies expectations and the company now hopes to create more power units or integrate them into seawalls, breakwaters and coastal erosion prevention projects.

Wave swell energy

The New Atlas website writes: “Although 2,500 MW of installed capacity might sound like a lot, the report notes that this is only about a third of one percent of the installed capacity that solar and wind energy had to roll out before reaching the low costs they now enjoy. In the CSIRO’s “achievable” scenario, blowhole power would become some of the world’s cheapest energy as soon as 2030.”

“The news gets even better for WSE in the second part of the report, where the CSIRO team examined the blowhole generators as part of a hybrid energy system including wind, solar and flow batteries for energy storage. Solar and wind, of course, are both to some degree unreliable. Wave energy is much more predictable, and that has a huge effect on the overall cost of a renewable energy system that needs to guarantee a certain level of service – particularly as fossil fuels are phased out.”

Source : New Atlas : CSIRO report 1 : CSIRO report 2



