Korg Wavestate wave sequencing synthesizer

Korg has introduce their new wave sequencing synthesiser this week taking the form of the aptly named Korg Wavestate, which will be available to purchase later this month right after the upcoming NAMM 2020 conference finishing on January 19th. Korg has priced the wave sequencing synthesiser at $800 and has created the new hardware to provide users with a re-imagined Wave Sequencing 2.0 system.

Features include 37 keys (velocity and release-velocity sensitive), Wave Sequencing 2.0, 64 stereo voices, 240 Performances, 740 Programs, and 1,000 Wave Sequences together with storage for tens of thousands of user performances. Filters include 2-pole LPF, 2-pole HPF, 2-pole BPF, 2-pole Band Reject, 4-pole LPF, 4-pole HPF, 4-pole BPF, 4-pole Band Reject, Multi Filter, MS-20 LPF, MS-20 HPF, Polysix.

“KORG’s legendary Wavestation introduced the world to Wave Sequencing, transforming raw samples into sounds that no-one had ever heard before. The flagship OASYS and KRONOS keyboards developed Wave Sequencing even further, expanding on its unique palette of lush, evolving pads and driving rhythms.

Now, KORG is proud to announce the next step in digital synthesis: the wavestate. Featuring the radically re-imagined Wave Sequencing 2.0, the wavestate delivers astonishing, ever-changing sounds with extensive hands-on control.

Far from a nostalgic reissue, the wavestate is designed from the ground up for a new generation of musicians, producers, and composers, taking cues from sources as diverse as modular synths, groove boxes, and algorithmic composition. The compact form-factor, with 37 full-size keys, transports easily and fits neatly into any stage, studio, or desktop setup.”

Source: Korg

