Wave floating pool monitor alerts you when movement is detected

Monitoring your pool for unwanted visitors sometimes a little tricky if you do not have security systems with integrated cameras. One solution is the Wave pool monitor designed by an electrical engineer who builds and tests NASA satellites with a large aerospace company in Arizona.

The Wave has been under development for seven years and works by detecting motion on the surface of the water. A unique array of sensors allows it to pick up movement from any direction. Its shape was specially designed to reduce false alarms, while still remaining sensitive enough to detect a small child swimming in your pool.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $79 or £107 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Wave campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Wave pool monitor project watch the promotional video below.

“Its sensors are fine tuned to detect activity in the pool, while reducing false alerts caused by pool features or wind. Onboard hardware connects via wifi to your smart phone, smart watch, or smart speaker to provide timely alerts where they can quickly be seen and heard.”

“Designed as an addition to the security measures you already have in place, Wave is a smart home connected pool alarm that brings notifications of pool movement straight to your smart phone or speaker. Wave will conserve battery power by staying in a “sleep mode” and waking when motion is detected. Battery life is reported to the accompanying app and a notification sent when it’s time to replace its 3 AAA batteries.”

Source : Kickstarter

