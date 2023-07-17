Ark IP67 1800w waterproof portable power station

Introducing the Ark, the world’s first IP67 waterproof portable power station that boasts an impressive 400W solar charging capability, 1800W output, 1500Wh capacity, and a quick 2-hour recharge time. Not only that, but the Ark also has a long lifespan of up to 10 years and can serve as an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) for 11 devices. With its rugged, waterproof design, you can take the Ark with you on any adventure, whether you’re camping in the great outdoors or facing a power outage at home.

Plus, you can rest easy knowing that the Ark’s advanced technology and durable construction will keep you powered up for years to come. Don’t settle for a standard power bank when you can have the ultimate portable power solution with the Ark. Early bird rewards are now available for the fresh project from roughly $1299 or £993 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Power outages can wreak havoc on our daily lives, especially when caused by natural disasters. Essential services are disrupted, food spoils rapidly, and vital medical devices can become inoperable. To make matters worse, power outages can persist for hours, days, or even weeks, leading to significant costs and inconvenience. While it’s impossible to predict the unpredictable, an emergency power solution is a must-have item for those looking to be prepared for power outages and natural disasters. To ensure a continuous supply of power during such events, you have two viable options: Gas Generators or Portable Power Stations.”

Waterproof power station

“Step into nature with confidence, carrying a powerful energy companion. Experience our sleek, high-performance solar panels, and let the sun fuel your outdoor escapades. Embrace limitless adventures worry free! Experience the longevity and reliability of our cutting- edge batteries, designed to stay healthy through 1,000 charge cycles or an astounding 10 years of usage. Invest in the future of dependable energy today!”

Assuming that the Ark funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Ark IP67 waterproof portable power station project watch the promotional video below.

“Ark, with a massive 1500Wh capacity, provides reliable power for camping, blackouts, and more. If you’re going off-grid or preparing for an emergency, Ark can keep your electronic devices running for hours—or even days—at a time. Ark boasts an impressive power output of 1800W, enabling you to simultaneously power multiple devices with ease.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the IP67 waterproof portable power station, jump over to the official Ark crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



