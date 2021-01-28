Stealth WPC-905 fanless, waterproof mini PC

Mini PC manufacturer Stealth has unveiled its new waterproof fanless mini PC system this week in the form of the WPC 905. The high performance rugged waterproof mini PC supplied in a completely sealed casing enabling it to withstand liquids, chemicals, dirt and dust intrusion as well as meeting the specifications of IP 67 certification.

Capable of running a variety of operating systems including Microsoft Windows 10, Server 2019 and Linux the compact PC systems can be custom configured to meet the exact requirements of an end user by OEMs or in-house. The Stealth WPC 905 mini PC comes with a two-year warranty that can be extended further by an extra 12 months if required. Systems start from $3,195 and are now available to purchase from Stealth and worldwide partners.

“”Stealth strives to support the market with high performance rugged solutions that operate in harsh environments, we continue to develop product offerings with design features that benefit our customers and their requirements.” stated Louis Houde, Business Unit Director of Stealth.”

“This waterproof computer designed for use in a multitude of applications including: Audio/Video Recording, Embedded Control, Digital Signs, Interactive Kiosks, IoT, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Marine, Transportation/Rail, Healthcare, Thin-Clients, and Human/Machine Interface (HMI).”

Specifications of the WPC-905 waterproof mini PC include :

Waterproof / Water Resistant, Dust Proof & Sealed to IP67 specifications

Powerful 8th Generation Intel Celeron and Core Processors

Up to 32 GB of Memory

DC Input, Wide Range 9 – 48VDC

Solid State Hard Drives (SSD) with optional RAID configurations

Small Form Factor design

Windows 10 Professional, Windows 10 IoT, Server 2019, and Linux compatible

TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module), providing increased hardware security

VESA & Wall Mounting

RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2, EN50155 certified

“Fanless by design, this durable environmentally sealed small form factor PC features powerful 8th Generation Intel Celeron and Core Processors, solid state drives (SSD) with optional onboard RAID configurations and a wide ranging 9 – 48VDC power input making it a perfect fit for mobile and transportation based applications. The WPC-905 is RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2, EN50155 certified and also incorporates TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) to provide increased hardware security.”

Source : TPU

