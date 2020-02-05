Ricoh WG-70 compact waterproof camera can go to depths of 14m

If you are searching for a rugged waterproof camera you may be interested in the new Ricoh WG-70 which is now available to preorder priced at $280. The small compact camera is capable of being submerged to depth of 14m or 46 feet and is equipped with a 16-megapixel 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor with several focus modes – 9-point AF, Spot AF, and Auto tracking AF technology.

The WG-70 Has been specifically designed for outdoor environments and includes a variety of modes including one for underwater photography allowing you to capture macro imagery under the waves. With lighting provided by six LED lamps positioned around the lens, Digital Microscope mode supports super macro photography. At the default image size of 2M, the WG-70 offers up to 6.6× zoom for astonishing results that look almost like they were taken with a microscope.

“A rugged chassis you can rely on in the harshest conditions. Exceptional 14 meter waterproof (up to 2 hours) and 1.6 meter shockproof. With features that include uncompromising waterproofing—good for two hours of continuous use at a depth of 14 meters—freeze proofing that ensures operation at temperatures of −10 °C, shock proofing capable of withstanding drops of 1.6 meters, and crush proofing capable of withstanding forces of 100 kgf, this rugged camera can be used in all conditions.”

For full specifications and the ability to preorder jump over to the official Ricoh WG-70 product page.

Source : Ricoh

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals