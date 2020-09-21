WaterAid lets you monitor water quality anywhere

Hackaday member Andrei Florian has created an IoT empowered, smart water quality monitoring device enabling remote data collection and visualisation on a dashboard, aptly named WaterAid. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the interesting project which has been documented on the Hackaday.io website.

“WaterAid is an application that allows for the easy monitoring of water quality anywhere in the world. The device is equipped with multiple sensors that together monitor the overall quality of the water. This data is then centralised in a database where it is visualised on a dashboard. “

“WaterAid is an affordable, mass producible and open source end to end application which allows governments, private associations and even individuals to take water quality readings and share them with the community, enabling data analysis and observations which can allow authorities to identify places that are being polluted (rivers, lakes, sea, ocean) and take appropriate measures to ensure that the water is clean. This allows us to work together and help our marine environment.”

Source : AB : WaterAid

