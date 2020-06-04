GoSun Flow compact water purification system

The GoSun Flow Water Purifier is a unique water purification system that allows you to quickly treat water to drink wash and even comes complete with its own sink. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the portable hand washing and water purification system which is launched via Indigogo and already raised over $314,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers

Early bird pledges are available from $199 or £158 for the complete system, which is expected to start shipping during August 2020. Equipped with a solar panel the water purification system as self-sufficient and small enough to fit in your bag or backpack.

“Instead of manual pumping, a USB-powered pump does the work for you and enables delivery of water wherever it is needed. An included powerbank supplies power to the pump or it can be run off your phone (USB on the go) or directly from the integrated solar panel.”

“The GoSun Flow is small enough to fit into a backpack, uses solar energy to filter 99.99% of pathogens from water, and can function as a portable handwashing station, hot shower, source of clean drinking water, and much more. Flow is a state of mind, now it’s become an appliance. GoSun is leading the fuel-free frontier, utilizing the best in clean tech to help you USE MORE SUN. We love being outdoors, sharing food and drinks, but we don’t love the mess and distance to clean, running water. Now, you can make fresh water and have a mobile hand washing station, anywhere.”

“Purify one liter in about one minute.The Flow has your water needs covered. Use the filter alone to purify water, or use the pump to 1) purify water 2) setup a sink, or 3) setup a shower. Through years of development, GoSun has designed the Flow to make your outdoor water needs as easy as possible. There is no comparison for both water purification and delivery in a mobile package.”

Source : Indiegogo

