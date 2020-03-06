Wayfarer water purification bottle

Wayfarer universal water purification system allows you to drink pure safe water any time, anywhere. The water purification system effectively removes 99.99% of viruses, bacteria and harmful contaminants using its patented technology. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Wayfarer which is now available to back by a Kickstarter with early bird pledges from just AU$41 or roughly £22 offering a 25% saving off the recommended retail price.

“A universal purifier that enables you to drink pure, safe water, anywhere, anytime – helping to turn the tide on plastic pollution. In over 100 countries where waterborne pathogens are still a major concern. With a water purifier that adapts to all of your adventures. Knowing that you leave a plastic-free trail”

“It’s 2020. Global awareness of the plastic crisis is increasing daily and there’s never been such an imperative need for alternative solutions to single-use plastic. The more we’ve travelled, the more we’ve seen nature’s destruction at the hands of our own misuse of resources. Until we started our plastic-free journey, it was difficult to appreciate how we can all be part of the solution. With nearly 1 million plastic bottles sold per minute and 8 million tonnes of plastic waste entering our oceans each year, the damage being caused is irrefutable. We’ve created a solution that enables travellers to drink pure, safe water, from any freshwater source in the world.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals