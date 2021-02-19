Auron self cleaning, water purifying, smart water bottle from $64

If your daily water bottle could do with a little upgrade, you may be interested in the Auron, a smart self-cleaning water purifying UV-C smart bottle which is launched via Kickstarter this month. The unique water bottle includes a self purifying flask that turns any water into 100% pure drinking water and just 60 seconds. The self-cleaning mechanism doesn’t just purify your water but also cleans the internal compartment using UV-C light.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $64 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 57% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Auron campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021.

“Tired of paying for bottled water? The planet sure is. With 1 million plastic bottles purchased every minute, Mother Nature is paying the price. Now, there’s a better way to enjoy pure, delicious water without damaging the environment or your wallet. Every minute, 1 million plastic bottles are consumed globally, resulting in a worldwide plastics pollution issue. In the US alone, 38 billion water bottles end up in landfills each year. These plastic bottles end up in the oceans and degrade into microplastics that are naked to the visible eye. These microplastic have been found as deep as the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean and have been found in virtually every organism, even babies in the womb.”

Auron’s UV-C light purification system bathes every inch of the interior of the bottle in UV light, killing all microbial life. It doesn’t matter what state the water is in when you fill up Auron. After 60 seconds, you’ll be left with the cleanest, freshest water you’ve ever tasted, say its creators.

“Using the power of natural UV-C light purification, Auron purifies without filters or chemicals, turning water from any source into pure goodness. Purify the public fountain water at the gym, tap water in foreign countries, or even river water when camping. Just fill it up, touch the lid, and enjoy the cleanest, crispest, thirst-quenching-est water that nature has to offer.”

“Auron is much more than a water bottle. It’s your full time drinking buddy. Fill it up with coffee, tea, your favorite beer, or whatever else you sip. Auron’s double insulated walls will keep your beverage hot or cool for over 24 hours. When you’ve hit the dregs, Auron will clean itself to keep away funky smells and bacteria, ensuring it’s prepped and ready for a refill. It’s a simple and chemical-free approach to sanitation. That also means you’ll never have to replace filters or load cartridges. Just pure, natural light for pure, delicious water.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the water purifying bottle, jump over to the official Auron crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

