watchOS 9.6 beta 3 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.6 beta 3 for the Apple Watch to developers, the software was released along with iPadOS 16.6 beta 3 for the iPad, macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 3 for the Mac, and iOS 16.6 beta 3 for the iPhone.

So far the new beta of watchOS 9.6 has only been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers sometime this week. This new watchOS 9.6 beta 3 comes two weeks after Apple released the previous beta.

This update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple Watch, it does not appear to come with any significant new features. Apple also released their first beta of watchOS 10 recently, this software will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch including some major design changes to the UI and more. We are expecting the watchOS 10 software to be released in September along with the new Apple Watch and the iPhone 15.

The new watchOS 9.6 beta 3 is now available to download you can find out more details about the software over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. we are expecting the final version of the software to be released around the end of June. We should also see the iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, and macOS Ventura 13.5 software updates simultaneously.

Source Apple



