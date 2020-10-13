watchOS 7.0.2 released to fix battery issues on the Apple Watch

Apple has released a software update for their Apple Watch, the update is watchOS 7.0.2 and it is designed to fix some battery issues on Apple’s smartwatch.

This new software update is designed to fix a bug in watchOS that cause the battery to drain on the Apple Watch.

You can see what is included in the update below, it also include some other bug fixes and improvements.

watchOS 7.0.2 contains improvements and bug fixes, including:

– Addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly

– Resolves an issue that prevented some users from accessing the ECG app in regions where it is available

The new Apple Watch software update is now available to download you can install it from the Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update.

