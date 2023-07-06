watchOS 10 beta 3 lands on the Apple Watch

Apple has released watchOS 10 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, this new beta is now available for developers and it lands two weeks after the second beta was released. We are also expecting Apple to release a new Public Beta of the software soon. Apple also released iOS 17 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17 beta 3 for the iPad at the same time.

The watchOS 10 beta 3 software brings a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes some major design changes for the user interface, plus updates for existing apps and more.

One of the new features of the Apple Watch in watchOS 10 is a new Smart Stack, this is a new way to display Widgets on your Apple Watch display and the smart Stack can be customized to include your favorite widgets. You will be able to include up to eight widgets in the Smart Stack on the Apple Watch.

There are also some updates for the Control Center on the Apple Watch and new features for Fitness Tracking including the ability to track your FTP (Functional Threshold Power) whilst working out.

Apple is expected to release its watchOS 10 software update later in the year along with a new Apple Watch, this is expected to happen in September and we should also receive get the iOS 17 software update and the new iPhone 15 at the same time.

Source Apple



