watchOS 10.1 released for the Apple Watch

As well as the new iOS 17.1 for the iPad and iPadOS 171. for the iPad, Apple also releases a new software update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 10.1 and this update brings some new features to the Apple Watch, plus a range of performance improvements and also bug fixes.

In this update the new Double tapo gesture is now available on the Apple Watch Ultrra 2 and the Apple Watch 9, you can now use it to answer calls, play and pause music, stop a time on your Apple Watch, and more.

The watchOS 10.1 software also brings NameDrop to the Apple Watch, which lets you exchange your contact details with someone on their iPhone or Apple Atch, this works on iOS 17 devices and the Apple Watch SE 2, the Apple Watch Series 7 and up.

The update also comes with some other new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes, you can see full details in the release notes from Apple below.

watchOS 10.1 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Double tap gesture can be used to perform the primary action in notifications and most apps so you can answer a call, play and pause music, stop a timer, and more (Available on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2)

NameDrop allows you to exchange contact information with someone new by simply bringing your Apple Watch near their iPhone with iOS 17 or Apple Watch (Available on Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 7 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra)

My Card is available as a complication for quick access to NameDrop

Fix for bug that causes the climate section in the Home app to be blank

Addresses an issue that causes a white selection border to be unexpectedly displayed after turning off AssistiveTouch

Fixes an issue where cities may not sync between iPhone and watch in Weather

Resolves an issue where the scroll bar may unexpectedly be visible on the display

Fix for bug that causes elevation to be incorrect for some users

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Source: Apple



