Iconic aviator style watch with unique self luminous Tritium Tubes

If you are searching for a clean aviator style watch with a choice of watch faces, finishes, bands and unique self luminous Tritium Tubes, to make checking the time easy even in the darkest rooms, the Tritium Watch launched via Kickstarter may well be worth more investigation. The Swiss made watch is available as the Nightmaster and Navigator.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $295 or £228, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Tritium Watch Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Tritium Watch project review the promotional video below.

“Reading time in complete darkness is always one of the biggest challenges for every watch maker. The FullGear team has selected one of the best solutions, gaseous tritium light sources (GTLS). FullGear watches are proudly equipped with Swiss made Tritium tubes from mb microtec Ag, the leading manufacturer in this field.”

“We are the first customizable GTLS watch brand in the world, the only tritium watch brand which can let you customize the tritium tube color on your watch. Nightmaster uses Japan Luminova plus tritium tubes on dial, which gives an extra readability of time at night. Navigator uses only tritium tubes on the dial. This is for those who wants clear look on their watch, and does not want unnecessary attention of brightness in dark, such as tactical forces.”

FullGear Watches are armed with Swiss made GTLS from mb microtec AG, the same supplier as some of the more expensive tritium watch brands. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Tritium Watch crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

