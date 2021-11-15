Warhammer Age of Sigmar : Tempestfall PC VR adventure launches November 17th

Game design studio and publisher Carbon Studio has released a 7 minute gameplay trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new virtual reality adventure game Warhammer Age of Sigmar Tempestfall, officially launching on PC VR systems in a few days time on November 17, 2021. The VR adventure game will be available from Steam and allows you to battle the forces of Nighthaunt in this VR exclusive action-adventure Warhammer Age of Sigmar game. “Wield iconic weapons of a Lord-Arcanum and deliver Sigmar’s justice using motion-based abilities and magic across the realm of Death.”

Warhammer Tempestfall PC VR adventure features

– VR-exclusive action-adventure game set in the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe

– Wield iconic weapons of a Lord-Arcanum to combat forces of Nighthaunt

– Immersive motion-based melee and magic combat system

– Search for pieces of Sigmarite and ancient scrolls to enhance your weapons’ abilities

– Full story campaign set in the realm of Shyish following the Necroquake

“Face the forces of Nighthaunt in this action-adventure Warhammer Age of Sigmar game. Deliver Sigmar’s justice using motion-based abilities possible only in VR! Walk the dreadful lands of Shyish, collect lost pieces of Sigmarite and Storm Scrolls, and fight your way through hordes of enemies with the iconic weapons of a Lord-Arcanum and powerful magic at your disposal.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals